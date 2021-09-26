Home / News / Highlights from the Capitals’ first preseason game of the year against the Bruins

By Ian Oland

By Ian Oland

September 26, 2021 5:08 pm

The Washington Capitals might only be a few days into Training Camp, but they’re already playing their first game of the preseason.

Tonight, they are hosting the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. The Bruins eliminated the Capitals in the playoffs in five games.

Peter Laviolette’s lineup consists of players who are mostly prospects and AHL players, but some Capitals stars are playing like Tom Wilson, Lars Eller, Dmitry Orlov, and Vitek Vanecek.

We’ll be updating this article throughout the night with highlights and news from the game.

Caps Lines

Sheary-Eller-Pilon
Sprong-McMichael-Wilson
Snively-Lapierre-Pinho
Malenstyn-Sutter-Leason

Fehervary-Schultz
Orlov-Has
TvR-McIlrath

Copley
Vanecek

The Caps’ alternates for the night

JUMP, JUMP

We missed this!

Joe Snively scores the game’s first goal

Joe Snively: former member of the Little Capitals and a Herndon, VA native.

Jake Debrusk ties it up 1-1

Ovi’s in the crowd and check out who he’s sitting with

Erik Haula. Off the faceoff. 2-1 Bruins.

