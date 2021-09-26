Highlights from the Capitals’ first preseason game of the year against the Bruins

The Washington Capitals might only be a few days into Training Camp, but they’re already playing their first game of the preseason.

Tonight, they are hosting the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. The Bruins eliminated the Capitals in the playoffs in five games.

Peter Laviolette’s lineup consists of players who are mostly prospects and AHL players, but some Capitals stars are playing like Tom Wilson, Lars Eller, Dmitry Orlov, and Vitek Vanecek.

We’ll be updating this article throughout the night with highlights and news from the game.

Caps Lines Sheary-Eller-Pilon

Sprong-McMichael-Wilson

Snively-Lapierre-Pinho

Malenstyn-Sutter-Leason Fehervary-Schultz

Orlov-Has

TvR-McIlrath Copley

Vanecek

The Caps’ alternates for the night

Eller, Orlov and Wilson sporting the alternate captain's 'A's for the #Caps tonight. — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) September 26, 2021

JUMP, JUMP

High knees with VV pic.twitter.com/Wa6zKCbzRZ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 26, 2021

We missed this!

Joe Snively scores the game’s first goal

Joe Snively: former member of the Little Capitals and a Herndon, VA native.

From Lil Caps goals to Big Caps goals! pic.twitter.com/JJu9HPyPoK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 26, 2021

Jake Debrusk ties it up 1-1

Jake DeBrusk is on the board. Good play by Connor Clifton to drive to the net — with DeBrusk cashing in on the rebound. 1-1 game. pic.twitter.com/KdzuEbQ3E6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 26, 2021

Ovi’s in the crowd and check out who he’s sitting with

Alex Ovechkin is watching the Capitals' preseason game with his son Sergei S/T @CAPLDY https://t.co/Pioqz1WeHo — RMNB (@russianmachine) September 26, 2021

Erik Haula. Off the faceoff. 2-1 Bruins.