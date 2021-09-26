Highlights from the Capitals’ first preseason game of the year against the Bruins

The Washington Capitals might only be a few days into Training Camp, but they’re already playing their first game of the preseason.
Tonight, they are hosting the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. The Bruins eliminated the Capitals in the playoffs in five games.
Peter Laviolette’s lineup consists of players who are mostly prospects and AHL players, but some Capitals stars are playing like Tom Wilson, Lars Eller, Dmitry Orlov, and Vitek Vanecek.
We’ll be updating this article throughout the night with highlights and news from the game.
Caps Lines
Sheary-Eller-Pilon
Sprong-McMichael-Wilson
Snively-Lapierre-Pinho
Malenstyn-Sutter-Leason
Fehervary-Schultz
Orlov-Has
TvR-McIlrath
Copley
Vanecek
The Caps’ alternates for the night
Eller, Orlov and Wilson sporting the alternate captain's 'A's for the #Caps tonight.
JUMP, JUMP
High knees with VV pic.twitter.com/Wa6zKCbzRZ
We missed this!
Joe Snively scores the game’s first goal
Joe Snively: former member of the Little Capitals and a Herndon, VA native.
From Lil Caps goals to Big Caps goals! pic.twitter.com/JJu9HPyPoK
Jake Debrusk ties it up 1-1
Jake DeBrusk is on the board.
Good play by Connor Clifton to drive to the net — with DeBrusk cashing in on the rebound.
1-1 game. pic.twitter.com/KdzuEbQ3E6
Ovi’s in the crowd and check out who he’s sitting with
Alex Ovechkin is watching the Capitals' preseason game with his son Sergei
S/T @CAPLDY https://t.co/Pioqz1WeHo
Erik Haula. Off the faceoff. 2-1 Bruins.
Textbook stuff from Erik Haula.
Wins the O-zone faceoff.
Skates in front of the net.
Deflects John Moore's shot home.
2-1 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/r2kY3aUkZ2
