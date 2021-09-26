Home / News / Dylan McIlrath ejected for headshot on Steven Fogarty

Dylan McIlrath ejected for headshot on Steven Fogarty

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

September 26, 2021 7:22 pm

The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Dylan McIlrath over the offseason to give the team more snarl and size on the backend with Zdeno Chara and Brenden Dillon departing the team.

Sunday, McIlrath showed off his physicality, but not in the best way. While trying to deliver a big hit to Steven Fogarty 35 seconds into the third period, McIlrath clipped the Bruins forward in the head with his right arm.

The headshot appeared to be an accident. Fogarty bent over to poke the puck forward and stopped skating, trying to avoid the hit. As McIlrath tried to finish the check, he had his arm kind of in a chicken wing position and caught Fogarty on the chin.

Officials gave McIlrath a five-minute major for an illegal hit to the head and a game misconduct. Fogarty went to the room and did not return.

McIlrath could receive supplemental discipline from the Department of Player Safety depending on how they see the play.

Screenshot: NBCSWSH

