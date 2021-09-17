Tom Wilson attends Washington Football Team game with Brenden Dillon

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon skated with his former teammates on Thursday, but that wasn’t the only thing he did in DC that day.
Dillon attended the Washington Football Team game later that night with Tom Wilson. The two hockey players were joined by their significant others, Emma Dillon and Taylor Pischke. They took photos from their posh seats in the lower bowl of FedEx Field.
“Gotta work on my selfie skills,” observed Wilson, who centered the second photo on a standing fan on the sideline. He added “What a game” on his Instagram Story.
The Washington Football Team beat the New York Giants 30-29 in the final seconds of the game on Thursday. After quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the team down the field, kicker Dustin Hopkins hit a 43-yard field goal after missing a previous attempt which was negated due to the Giants being offside. The win improved the WFT’s record to 1-1.
DUSTIN HOPKINS FOR THE WIN BABY pic.twitter.com/OOSMMnuiHr
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 17, 2021
Wilson and Dillon are just the latest hockey players to attend a WFT game this season. During Week 1, the Capitals’ Russians including Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov, Ilya Samsonov, and Alex Alexeyev, took to a luxury box to watch the game from upstairs.
Headline photo: @taylor_pischke
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On