Brenden Dillon practices with Capitals in Winnipeg Jets gear

The Washington Capitals held an informal skate on Thursday morning, featuring nearly every player on the roster at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

That includes one player that… [squints eyes]… used to be a Capital but totally isn’t anymore.

Big turnout for this morning’s informal veteran skate @MedStarIceplex. In no particular order: Samsonov, TvR, Kuznetsov, Kempny, Hagelin, Dowd, Jensen, Orlov, Wilson, Sprong, Carlson, Mantha, Schultz, Sgarbossa and Dillon (wearing Jets gear.) #Caps pic.twitter.com/tujhNZN5xG — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 16, 2021

Wait a second. Is that…? It IS.

@russianmachine Nice to see Dillon still around, even in a Jets jersey pic.twitter.com/4ehxFizXIr — DC-Family (@fullfare) September 16, 2021

Defenseman Brenden Dillon, rocking a navy blue Winnipeg Jets jersey, participated in the practice today with his old teammates. Over the summer, Dillon was traded to the Peg for two draft picks and salary-cap relief so the Caps could re-sign Alex Ovechkin.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, Dillon was hugging teammates after the skate was over.

It’s not uncommon for players on different teams to skate with non-teammates over the summer, but with NHL Training Camps across North America opening up in the coming days, it’s definitely surprising to see Dilly make an appearance at MedStar Capitals Iceplex so late in September. Perhaps he was wrapping up some business in DC or finishing up some paperwork before crossing the border.

Whatever the reason. It’s nice to see you back home for one final day, BD.

Headline photo: @fullfare