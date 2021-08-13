Joe Thornton signs one-year contract with Florida Panthers

Jumbo Joe will ride again.
The Florida Panthers announced on Friday that they signed Joe Thornton to a one-year deal. Thornton will be 42 next season. It’ll be his 24th NHL season.
According to CapFriendly, Thornton’s deal is for the league minimum.
“With more than 1,600 games played in the NHL, Joe will bring a wealth of experience to our locker room and lineup,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a press release. “His drive to succeed is unmistakable and we are thrilled that he chose to sign with our club and that he believes in what we are building here in South Florida.”
Thornton is still looking for his elusive first Stanley Cup championship. The legendary forward has played the second-most games in NHL history (1,680) without winning a Cup. In 2016, he lost in the Cup Final as a member of the San Jose Sharks.
“I watched the playoffs last year – Florida-Tampa – and it was a great series,” Thornton said after the signing was announced. “I loved their team and it left a big impression on me.
“They’re close, they really are. It doesn’t matter what happened in years past, this is a new team.”
Thornton played last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring 20 points (5g, 15a) in 44 games.
