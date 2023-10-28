Joe Thornton announces retirement from NHL while shirtless

Joe Thornton officially announced his retirement from the NHL on Saturday in a video published by the San Jose Sharks on X.

The video captures the essence of Jumbo’s ridiculous personality: Thornton is shirtless and wears a large straw hat. The announcement is as creative as some of the moves Thornton made out on the ice during his illustrious career.

🚨 Important Shirtless Jumbo Message 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZQJxCSr8zm — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 28, 2023

“Hey. Judging by how many people keep asking me, I guess I have to tell you, I’m officially retiring from the NHL,” Thorton said. “Thought you guys would figure it out sooner but you kept asking. So here: I am retiring.

“I have so much love for the game of hockey and for countless number of people that helped this kid’s dream become a reality. And if you’re looking for me, you know where to find me. I’ll be at the rink.

“Peace and love.”

Thornton ends his career near the top of the NHL leaderboard in several major stats including sixth in games played (1,714), seventh in assists (1,109), twelfth in points (1,539). He is also one of 107 players ever to score 400-plus goals (430).

His best season came in Alex Ovechkin’s rookie year when Thornton won the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Art Ross Trophy after recording 125 points (29g, 96a) during the 2005-06 season. Thorton became the 11th player ever to register 90 assists in a single season.

Thorton was drafted first overall in the 1997 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins. He spent a majority of his career — 15 seasons — with the Sharks. He concluded his NHL time with short stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.

Known for his iconic long beard, his nude photoshoot for ESPN, and his four-goal celebration joke, Thorton was one of the biggest characters in the NHL. Thornton became a fun trash talker later in his NHL life and even once fought Tom Wilson.

Have fun in retirement, Jumbo, doing whatever it is you’re going to. (Farming, I guess?) What a career, though.

Jumbo Joe officially calls it a career. What a run. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/epCNDxJuJc — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2023

Joe Thornton has officially hung up his NHL skates. Thank you for the memories, Jumbo! 🦈 pic.twitter.com/ZqtyyLWazJ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 28, 2023

Screenshot: @SanJoseSharks/X