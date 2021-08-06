Marcus Johansson, who is still our nephew, signs with Seattle Kraken

Oft-injured but otherwise awesome forward Marcus Johansson is the latest ex-Caps player to join the expansion Seattle Kraken.

The deal, just announced, is for one year and $1.5M.

From the Krak:

🌊 LET’S GO, JOJO! 🌊 The #SeaKraken have agreed to terms with forward

Marcus Johansson on a one-year contract (1.5M AAV) → https://t.co/2z2ZHsAwZy pic.twitter.com/WX0CTWIVax — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) August 6, 2021

Johansson left the Capitals following the 2017 season. Since then he’s played for Jersey (48 games), Boston (10 games), Buffalo (we don’t talk about that), and Minnesota (36 games). Johansson, 30, has suffered a horrible string of injuries in his 11-year-career, most recently including a broken arm in May that required surgery, ended his postseason early.

That long injury history (and having an age that starts with the number three) explains why Johansson’s annual average value dropped from $4.5M on his last deal (signed by the Sabres, who we will not discuss here) down to $1.5M now. This is a “show-me” deal.

Good for Mojo! He will join fellow former Caps Connor Carrick and Philipp Grubauer in Seattle.

Now here’s Swedes on Bikes:

Headline images: NHL