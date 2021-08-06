Marcus Johansson, who is still our nephew, signs with Seattle Kraken

Oft-injured but otherwise awesome forward Marcus Johansson is the latest ex-Caps player to join the expansion Seattle Kraken.
The deal, just announced, is for one year and $1.5M.
From the Krak:
🌊 LET’S GO, JOJO! 🌊
The #SeaKraken have agreed to terms with forward
Marcus Johansson on a one-year contract (1.5M AAV) → https://t.co/2z2ZHsAwZy pic.twitter.com/WX0CTWIVax
— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) August 6, 2021
Johansson left the Capitals following the 2017 season. Since then he’s played for Jersey (48 games), Boston (10 games), Buffalo (we don’t talk about that), and Minnesota (36 games). Johansson, 30, has suffered a horrible string of injuries in his 11-year-career, most recently including a broken arm in May that required surgery, ended his postseason early.
That long injury history (and having an age that starts with the number three) explains why Johansson’s annual average value dropped from $4.5M on his last deal (signed by the Sabres, who we will not discuss here) down to $1.5M now. This is a “show-me” deal.
Good for Mojo! He will join fellow former Caps Connor Carrick and Philipp Grubauer in Seattle.
Now here’s Swedes on Bikes:
Headline images: NHL
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On