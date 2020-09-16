Home / News / Marcus Johansson traded from Buffalo Sabres to Minnesota Wild

Marcus Johansson traded from Buffalo Sabres to Minnesota Wild

By Peter Hassett

September 16, 2020 5:52 pm

Ex-Caps forward and current gentle sweetheart, Marcus Johansson, is now a Minnesota Wild… err, a member of the Wild. A Wildling? I don’t know. Anyway, now he’s wilding out.

(P.S. he was on the Buffalo Sabres before, in case you, like me, forgot.)

Going to Buffalo will be forward Eric Staal, who has never played for the Capitals as far as I can tell.

From Star Tribune Sports reporter Sarah McLellan:

Staal, 35, has played most of his career for Carolina, but recently was with the Rangers and Wild. Despite his age, he’s still playing top-six minutes and enters the final year of his deal next season. Johansson, 29, also has one year left on his $4.5 M contract and scored 30 points in 60 games for Buffalo last season.

This is a curious trade. Micah Blake McCurdy of HockeyViz chimes in:

Update, 5:57 PM: Staal, just like us, is stunned by this trade.

