Seattle Kraken sign defender Connor Carrick

Journeyman defender Connor Carrick has played for four teams in his seven-year career, and he’s about to add a fifth. The Caps 2012 draft pick signed a free agent deal with the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.

According to the team, Carrick’s deal is for one year and $800,000.

Carrick was drafted by the Caps in 2012 — the same day as Christian Djoos and Chandler Stephenson. He played 37 games for the Caps at the NHL level before he was traded to Toronto in the deal that brought Daniel Winnik to town. Carrick spent most of his time with the Leafs, scoring a goal with the club alongside Brooks Laich and making a deep playoff run with the Marlies. Carrick also played for Dallas and New Jersey before becoming a free agent this summer.

Carrick’s deal with Seattle will see the coffee enthusiast brought to a true coffee capital. No word yet on if Hoagie will be making the move to the PNW, but we’ll ask.

