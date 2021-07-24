Home / News / Capitals select goaltender Chase Clark in sixth round of 2021 NHL Draft

By Chris Cerullo

July 24, 2021 5:10 pm

The Washington Capitals selected goaltender Chase Clark with the 183rd pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Clark’s 2020-21 season was spent with the Jersey Hitmen of the USPHL.

Clark is a massive netminder, checking in at six-foot-six and 218-pounds.

Clark posted a stellar 18-2-1 record with a 1.92-goals against average and a 93.5-save percentage last season.

Clark is listed as the 23rd ranked North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting.

