Capitals select goaltender Chase Clark in sixth round of 2021 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals selected goaltender Chase Clark with the 183rd pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Clark’s 2020-21 season was spent with the Jersey Hitmen of the USPHL.

Clark is a massive netminder, checking in at six-foot-six and 218-pounds.

Clark posted a stellar 18-2-1 record with a 1.92-goals against average and a 93.5-save percentage last season.

Clark is listed as the 23rd ranked North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting.

Headline photo by KP8