Capitals select defenseman Dru Krebs in sixth round of 2021 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals selected defenseman Dru Krebs with the 176th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Krebs plays for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL and is the fourth defensemen picked up by the Caps so far in this draft.

That makes ten players from the WHL in the last four Caps draft classes.

Dru’s brother Peyton was a first round selection, number 17 overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019.

The five-foot-eleven, 182-pound, left shot defender is the 142nd ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

