Washington Nationals game stopped after shooting occurs outside Nats Park

The Washington Nationals game against the San Diego Padres was stopped in the fifth inning and will not resume tonight after a shooting occurred outside of the third base gate at Nationals Park.

According to NBC 7 San Diego, four people were shot. Two victims were transported to the hospital and were conscious and breathing while two others walked in for “treatment of gunshot wounds.”

The DC Police Department said that “there is no ongoing threat at this time” and they are investigating the shooting.

MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

According to Hugo Lowell, a congressional reporter for the Guardian, one woman who was shot was treated by first responders in the stadium.

Breaking: At least two people are confirmed to have been shot outside the Nationals stadium tonight, per DC Metro Police. One woman who was shot was briefly treated by first responders in the stadium. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) July 18, 2021

The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier reported that stadium employees told him that this appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

Stadium employees are saying this appeared to be a drive-by shooting. The victim’s car is in the middle of the police and medical personnel. The situation happened southbound on South Capitol. pic.twitter.com/VLND3xdvLj — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 18, 2021

At 10:12 PM, the Nationals announced that the suspended game would resume on Sunday at 1:05 PM.

Tonight's game has been suspended due to an incident surrounding Nationals Park. It will resume tomorrow, Sunday, July 18, at 1:05 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/PAGf0uYZ9Y — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

The incident occurred shortly before 10 PM. Gunshots were heard on the third-base side outside the ballpark causing a chaotic scene. Social media shows fans who were on the concourse ducking for cover and running away as the police swept the area.

Scene inside Nats Park: pic.twitter.com/O4jEh7mLqw — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) July 18, 2021

Some fans ran onto the field and hid inside the dugouts as the Nats’ PA announcer told fans to remain calm.

Fans are running on the field and inside the dugouts. The PA announcer is telling fans to remain calm because there is an incident outside the stadium. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 18, 2021

Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin fled to the concourse where others hid in bathrooms and suites.

Shots fired outside Nationals Park. Many people, including Nationals SP Patrick Corbin, fled for the concourse. Many have taken shelter in bathrooms or suites. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/BephZ0kBVO — Nick Leimbach (@nleimbach) July 18, 2021

Eventually, fans were asked to exit at the center field and right field gates. Capitals radio voice John Walton was at the game and posted he was safe after he left the game.

Huge police and fire response on M street. Everyone pretty calm at First and M where we are. But a lot of people streaming down M away from the ballpark. https://t.co/Cg5HsMSfzs — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) July 18, 2021

This story is developing.

Screenshot courtesy of @TedStarkey