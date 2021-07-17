Home / News / Washington Nationals game stopped after shooting occurs outside Nats Park

By Ian Oland

July 17, 2021 10:41 pm

The Washington Nationals game against the San Diego Padres was stopped in the fifth inning and will not resume tonight after a shooting occurred outside of the third base gate at Nationals Park.

According to NBC 7 San Diego, four people were shot. Two victims were transported to the hospital and were conscious and breathing while two others walked in for “treatment of gunshot wounds.”

The DC Police Department said that “there is no ongoing threat at this time” and they are investigating the shooting.

According to Hugo Lowell, a congressional reporter for the Guardian, one woman who was shot was treated by first responders in the stadium.

The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier reported that stadium employees told him that this appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

At 10:12 PM, the Nationals announced that the suspended game would resume on Sunday at 1:05 PM.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 PM. Gunshots were heard on the third-base side outside the ballpark causing a chaotic scene. Social media shows fans who were on the concourse ducking for cover and running away as the police swept the area.

Some fans ran onto the field and hid inside the dugouts as the Nats’ PA announcer told fans to remain calm.

Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin fled to the concourse where others hid in bathrooms and suites.

Eventually, fans were asked to exit at the center field and right field gates. Capitals radio voice John Walton was at the game and posted he was safe after he left the game.

This story is developing.

Screenshot courtesy of @TedStarkey

