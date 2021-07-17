Looney Tunes cartoons are better than Disney cartoons

The expansion draft protected lists are due at 5 PM today, and it’s going to be a big deal across the NHL. Last time this happened the Caps lost Nate Schmidt and completely fell to pieces.

But that’s later. For now, and in the wake of Space Jam 2: Dark World, which I have not seen and I will not see, I have discovered a new hill upon which to die: Looney Tunes is better than Disney cartoons.

Here’s the definitive tier list of Looney Tunes characters:

And here’s the list of the best Disney characters.

And here is a completely unnecessary 10-minute of assembling the tiers and manufacturing weak justifications for the hot takes.

Also, here’s just the Disney Afternoon shows ranked, which by the way I apparently aged out of this at some point?

Now I know what you’re thinking: Peter, is this up for debate?

Yes, reader. It is. Go bananas in the comments. It’s the only way to pass the time with low anxiety before the expansion draft robs us of one of our sweet nephews.

Speaking of nephews: Scrooge and the triplets are high B tier.