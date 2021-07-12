Nationals’ Max Scherzer goes from All-Star snub to National League starting pitcher at All-Star Game

Washington Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer was named the National League’s starting pitcher for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

The 36-year-old Scherzer is now just the sixth pitcher in MLB history to start four different All-Star games.

The nod comes days after Mad Max was named a late addtition to the National League roster after multiple players bowed out of the game either due to injury or because they didn’t want to play.

Dave Roberts, the NL’s manager this year’s due to the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the World Series in 2020, is the person who made the decision. He gave Scherzer the start because last yar’s All-Star Game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationals’ manager Davey Martinez, who would have been the manager then, didn’t have an opportunity to manage the team, robbing a potential opportunity away from Scherzer.

“I felt that what [Scherzer has] done this year as far as performance, what he’s done for the game of baseball, his track record … and also because he’s a former World Series champion in ‘19, and last year, the Nationals’ [coaching staff] didn’t get that opportunity,” Roberts said according to MLB.com. “For Davey and his staff not to be able to have this experience that I’m so grateful for and my coaches, I just felt that is added on top of that. So on every level for me it was a no-brainer.”

At the midway point this season, Scherzer has a 7-4 record, 2.66 ERA, and 134 strikeouts. Scherzer’s ratio (WHIP) is .8776, fourth best among MLB pitchers.

“It’s an incredible honor,” Scherzer said.

“When you step into a room full of All-Stars and you get the ball, that’s a special feeling. It’s really hard putting it into words. So for Dave to select me again and to give that honor to me with the quality of arms that are in the National League this year, I’m very blessed and very thankful for that opportunity.”

It’s Scherzer’s eighth All-Star Game and his first as a replacement. Scherzer is joined in Denver by teammates Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner. Soto will appear in Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

Scherzer will oppose MLB sensation Shohei Ohtani of the American League. Ohtani leads the league in home runs and is also 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA. He’s the first two-way player to ever be named All-Star Game starter.

