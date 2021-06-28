Playoff predictions, final round: Peter vs Ian vs Keith, a coin

The rolling disaster that has been the RMNB predictions for the playoffs is nearly complete. Just one more series to make bold guesses about, only to be proved wrong by gosh darn coin.

Hey. Have you met Keith?

Keith, a Coin, is a 2002 quarter minted in Pennsylvania. He knows eff all about hockey but he is still right about half of the time, which is the very belabored point of this whole bit.

Our results will appear in the table below, using the universally understood 🚽/🌮 score-keeping system.

First Round Peter Ian Keith Boston beat Washington 🚽 🚽 🚽 New York beat Pittsburgh 🚽 🌮 🚽 Colorado beat St Louis 🌮 🌮 🌮 Winnipeg beat Edmonton 🚽 🚽 🚽 Tampa beat Florida 🌮 🚽 🌮 Carolina beat Nashville 🌮 🚽 🌮 Vegas beat Minnesota 🚽 🌮 🌮 Montreal beat Toronto 🚽 🚽 🚽 Second Round Peter Ian Keith Vegas beat Colorado 🚽 🚽 🌮 Montreal beat Winnipeg 🚽 🚽 🚽 Tampa beat Carolina 🚽 🌮 🚽 New York beat Boston 🚽 🚽 🚽 Third Round Peter Ian Keith Montreal beat Vegas 🚽 🌮 🚽 Tampa beat New York 🌮 🚽 🌮 Finals Peter Ian Keith TBD

Montreal 🍟 vs Tampa ⚡️

Peter: Ugh, my predictions sucked this year. I totally missed on the Habs, picking against them every round. My Metro/East blinders have been on, but now I take them off. The Montreal Canadiens will win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 253 years or whatever. Cole Caufield will become a legend, and Carey Price will have his legend etched in silver. The Bolts and the sus-among-us salary cap dodges will backfire as Nikita Kucherov plays hurt through the final. Also, I have like zero confidence in this prediction, or in anything else in my life anymore. These playoffs have broken me. Montreal in 6.

Ian: The 2021 Montreal Canadiens remind me of the plucky, seventh-seeded Mighty Ducks, who somehow made it to the 2003 Stanley Cup Final riding some incredible goaltending by Jean-Sébastien Giguère. Practically everyone around the world was rooting for the Ducks and they seemed destined to pull the upset off. Giguère would even win the Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoff MVP. But ultimately, the Ducks, in the buzzkill of the century, would lose to the hated and super boring New Jersey Devils in seven games. This series sets up the same way. No one wants Tampa Bay to win again. It’s boring. Many feel they cheated by being $20 million over the cap due to injuries. But I’m here to be the bearer of bad news. The Habs are going to turn into a pumpkin. The Lighting are going to dominate. And we’re gonna be so heartbroken for Canadiens fans who wanted this so bad. Tampa in 5.

Keith, a coin: Tampa.

Share your picks below. Do Team in # of games so it’s easier to read for a grumpus like Peter.