Playoff predictions, final round: Peter vs Ian vs Keith, a coin

The rolling disaster that has been the RMNB predictions for the playoffs is nearly complete. Just one more series to make bold guesses about, only to be proved wrong by gosh darn coin.

Hey. Have you met Keith?

Keith, a Coin, is a 2002 quarter minted in Pennsylvania. He knows eff all about hockey but he is still right about half of the time, which is the very belabored point of this whole bit.

Our results will appear in the table below, using the universally understood ๐Ÿšฝ/๐ŸŒฎ score-keeping system.

First Round Peter Ian Keith Boston beat Washington ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ New York beat Pittsburgh ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ Colorado beat St Louis ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ Winnipeg beat Edmonton ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ Tampa beat Florida ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ Carolina beat Nashville ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ Vegas beat Minnesota ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ Montreal beat Toronto ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ Second Round Peter Ian Keith Vegas beat Colorado ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ Montreal beat Winnipeg ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ Tampa beat Carolina ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ New York beat Boston ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ Third Round Peter Ian Keith Montreal beat Vegas ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ Tampa beat New York ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ Finals Peter Ian Keith TBD

Montreal ๐ŸŸ vs Tampaย โšก๏ธ

Peter: Ugh, my predictions sucked this year. I totally missed on the Habs, picking against them every round. My Metro/East blinders have been on, but now I take them off. The Montreal Canadiens will win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 253 years or whatever. Cole Caufield will become a legend, and Carey Price will have his legend etched in silver. The Bolts and the sus-among-us salary cap dodges will backfire as Nikita Kucherov plays hurt through the final. Also, I have like zero confidence in this prediction, or in anything else in my life anymore. These playoffs have broken me. Montreal in 6.

Ian: The 2021 Montreal Canadiens remind me of the plucky, seventh-seeded Mighty Ducks, who somehow made it to the 2003 Stanley Cup Final riding some incredible goaltending by Jean-Sรฉbastien Giguรจre. Practically everyone around the world was rooting for the Ducks and they seemed destined to pull the upset off. Giguรจre would even win the Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoff MVP. But ultimately, the Ducks, in the buzzkill of the century, would lose to the hated and super boring New Jersey Devils in seven games. This series sets up the same way. No one wants Tampa Bay to win again. It’s boring. Many feel they cheated by being $20 million over the cap due to injuries. But I’m here to be the bearer of bad news. The Habs are going to turn into a pumpkin. The Lighting are going to dominate. And we’re gonna be so heartbroken for Canadiens fans who wanted this so bad. Tampa in 5.

Keith, a coin: Tampa.

Share your picks below. Do Team in #ย of games so it’s easier to read for a grumpus like Peter.