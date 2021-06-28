NHL’s participation in 2022 Olympics remains ‘a work in progress’, Gary Bettman questions logic of taking part during pandemic

In the newest CBA, the NHL gave into the NHLPA’s demands and agreed to return to the Olympics in 2022 and 2026. However, the coronavirus pandemic is complicating matters for the Beijing Games.

Monday, before Game One of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final between the Montreal Canadiens and defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commish Bill Daly met with the press digitally via Zoom and gave an update on negotiations.

They were not optimistic.

"It's still very much a work in progress." Gary Bettman and Bill Daly provide an update on the possibility of having NHL players participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics. pic.twitter.com/bKEYnlgU8R — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 28, 2021

Gary Bettman squirmed in his chair while being asked if the NHL would have a three-week break in the regular season for the Olympics.

“We don’t know as of right now and that’s causing us, uh, in addition to consternation, a fair number of issues relative to getting next season up and running,” Bettman said. “It’s reaching the point that we’re getting concerned about the impact on next season because of the uncertainty and this may be a good time anticipating future questions for Bill to give an update as to where the Olympic issue stands.”

“Well, it’s still very much a work in progress,” Daly said. “All parties are engaged. You know what the league’s traditional and historical position has been on the Olympics. We remain of that view. And in fact, with the future games in Beijing and the continued uncertainty with the virus and the games being halfway around the world, not necessarily an ideal games to elect to go to. Having said that, we negotiated in good faith with the Players’ Association last summer. We agreed that if the conditions were right, and we could reach an agreement on all the material issues, that we would commit and support going to the Olympics and that remains our position. We’ve deferred to the Players’ Association to try work through those issues and that continues to be, as I said, a work in progress. As Gary eluded to, time is running very short. Hopefully, we’ll have some resolution soon.”

Bettman added, “We have real concerns about whether or not it’s sensible to be participating, having our players participate and us shutting down for the Olympic Break, but as Bill said, we made a promise if that it can all be worked out, then we’ll go along with it. We are concerned, both about the timing and about the open issues and the prospects of actually being there.”

The NHL’s support to letting its players play in the Olympics is apparently only one step in a complicated multi-step process. NBCSN’s Sean Leahy detailed the undertaking in an article from 2020.

Leahy writes:

Next comes discussions with the International Olympic Committee and overcoming hurdles that led to sitting out 2018 and years of complaints from NHL owners. Pausing the season for three weeks, a lack of financial support for player insurance, travel, as well as the inability to use highlights have been among the biggest gripes from the league side. Players have long wanted to go to represent their countries and attempt to win gold.

Add in the coronavirus pandemic, that caused chaos, lost the league a boatload of money, and shortened the league’s 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons and it’s easy to understand their unease.