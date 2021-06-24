Here’s important video of Alex Ovechkin petting a hedgehog

Alex Ovechkin made a new furry friend on Thursday and showed off a tender side that opposing NHL players don’t often see.

Ovechkin and his family, who are vacationing in Turkey, came across what appears to be a wild hedgehog in a grassy field.

And that’s when IT HAPPENED.

Ovechkin bent down and gently petted the tiny critter with one finger after showing some initial trepidation. The sleepy hedgehog accepted said pets from its human hockey overlord, beginning to curl up either in fear or happiness as Ovi’s fingers softly touched its prickly spines.

The mammal appears to be a wild long-eared hedgehog which is a threatened species (status: least concerned) in the Middle East and Asia.

It’s no Ovi holding a cat, but it’s desperately needed summer content. Keep exploring and having fun, Ovechkins!