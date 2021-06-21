Oshie family surprises TJ with sweet presents of Coach on Father’s Day

Months removed from losing his dad, TJ Oshie was going to be an emotional Father’s Day – his first without Coach. But Lauren and TJ’s kids did their best to turn what could have been a sad day into a celebration of Coach’s life.

On his Instagram Story, TJ posted two photos of Father’s Day gifts he received. First, he got charms of his kids and one of him and Coach holding the Stanley Cup.

“The perfect Father’s Day present,” TJ wrote. “Thanks @lauren.oshie, Lyla, Leni and Campbell!! Love you!!!!”

The charms were just the beginning though.

Lauren commissioned local and very talented painter, Brooke Sullivan of Brooke Sullivan Art, to create a painting of TJ and Coach holding the Stanley Cup together.

Here’s a timeline video of Brooke painting which she posted to her Instagram.

TJ also posted a tribute to Coach earlier in the day.

“Miss this guy a little more today,” TJ wrote. “Happy Fathers Day to all the dads out there that go above and beyond so their kids can succeed. Happy Fathers Day Coach!”

Oshie famously scored a hat trick in his first Capitals’ game after his father’s death. Oshie received a giant team hug from his teammates before breaking down on the bench.

“I like to think I had a little bit of help out there from the big man,” Oshie said.

Headline photo: screenshot @bsullivanart/Instagram