Molson Canadian releases limited-edition batch of beer passed through bowl of Stanley Cup

Have you always wanted to drink from the Stanley Cup but aren’t an NHL player, grizzled coach, analytics nerd, or billion-dollar owner from a championship team? Molson Canadian is trying to bring hockey fans closer to that experience by creating a limited-edition six-pack of beer entitled The Stanley Cup Batch.

According to Molson Canadian, the beer was passed through the top bowl of the Stanley Cup during the brewing process before being bottled and put into cases. The brewing followed “strict sanitization protocols.”

“What if you could drink from the #StanleyCup…would you do it?” Philip Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup, wrote on Twitter. “Well, now’s the chance! With the @Molson_Canadian Stanley Cup Batch, [hockey fans] can feel one step closer to their dream. Yours for the taking!”

To top it off, the bottles were wrapped in a silver-printed paper that includes faux-engraved logos and design flourishes and packed in a box that resembles a Stanley Cup case.

Product image via Molson Canadian

Several Stanley Cup champions were sent promotional bottles including Lanny McDonald (1989), Dave Bolland (2010, 2013), and Brad May (2007).

8 years later and it still tastes the same. This year, you’ll have the chance to enjoy it yourself! Introducing the @molson_canadian Stanley Cup® Batch, a limited-edition batch of beer kissed by the Stanley Cup® #MolsonStanleyCupBatch #Ad pic.twitter.com/FjAsvf6oSq — Dave Bolland (@DaveBolland) June 10, 2021

When Lord Stanley's around, it is always a good day. Introducing the @molson_canadian Stanley Cup® Batch, a limited-edition batch of beer kissed by the Stanley Cup®. #MolsonStanleyCupBatch #Ad pic.twitter.com/KTTG3i5GK2 — Brad May (@maydayhockey) June 10, 2021

Molson Canadian’s Stanley Cup Batch is available now only at local beer and liquor stores across Canada, excluding Quebec, while supplies last. So if you know a guy north of the border, now might be a good time to ask for a favor.

🚨 MAY DAY 🚨 Former NHLer Brad May joined us to talk about his famous OT goal for the Sabres, the Habs playoff run, and the @Molson_Canadian Stanley Cup Batch. 🍺🏆 pic.twitter.com/QlwDZeCN5I — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) June 8, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of @Molson_Canadian