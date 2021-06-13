Playoff predictions, third round: Peter vs Ian vs Keith, a coin

After an agonizing period without hockey, finally now there is more hockey.

Meanwhile, your prediction boys got positively dumpstered in the second round, with just two correct predictions out of 12. Let’s do it again!

Hey. Have you met Keith?

Keith, a Coin, is a 2002 quarter minted in Pennsylvania. He knows eff all about hockey but he is still right about half of the time, which is the very belabored point of this whole bit.

Our results will appear in the table below, using the universally understood 🚽/🌮 score-keeping system.

First Round Peter Ian Keith Boston beat Washington 🚽 🚽 🚽 New York beat Pittsburgh 🚽 🌮 🚽 Colorado beat St Louis 🌮 🌮 🌮 Winnipeg beat Edmonton 🚽 🚽 🚽 Tampa beat Florida 🌮 🚽 🌮 Carolina beat Nashville 🌮 🚽 🌮 Vegas beat Minnesota 🚽 🌮 🌮 Montreal beat Toronto 🚽 🚽 🚽 Second Round Peter Ian Keith Vegas beat Colorado 🚽 🚽 🌮 Montreal beat Winnipeg 🚽 🚽 🚽 Tampa beat Carolina 🚽 🌮 🚽 New York beat Boston 🚽 🚽 🚽 Third Round Peter Ian Keith TBD TBD Finals Peter Ian Keith TBD

Vegas ⚔️ vs Montreal 🍟

Peter: How did the Habs do that? How did the Bruins go from scary to toothless so fast? Ugh. Anyway, the Cinderella runs here as the Knights have Mark Stone and vengeance-mode Pacioretty. Vegas in 5.

Ian: This has been one of the weirdest postseasons in recent memory. And the Montreal Canadiens are the biggest example of that. They were one of the weakest teams in this year’s playoffs, yet now they’re here in the NHL’s final four. Everything inside of me wants to pick Vegas – it seems like the obvious pick – but Carey Price is THE hot goaltender in the postseason right now. The only way they lose is if this long break cooled him off. Montreal in 5.

Keith, a coin: Vegas.

Tampa ⚡️ vs New York 🏝

Peter: How dare you, the NHL, do this to me? You’re making me root for the guy who ended Tim Gleason’s and Mike Weber’s careers rather than play Nate Schmidt? My heart goes one way, and my smooth brain goes the other. The cheating Bolts are the way better team. Tampa in 5.

Ian: The New York Islanders found a way to get into the Eastern Conference Final. This year, they’re going to the Cup Final even though Tampa is 20 million over the cap and has a huge talent advantage. Blame it on the Weird Year. Islanders in 7.

Keith, a coin: Tampa.

Share your picks below. Do Team in # of games so it’s easier to read for a grumpus like Peter.