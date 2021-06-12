Home / News / TJ Oshie is the best teammate especially when playing floor hockey with his son Campbell

TJ Oshie is the best teammate especially when playing floor hockey with his son Campbell

By Ian Oland

June 12, 2021 5:21 pm

TJ Oshie is always full of encouragement out on the ice and he’s no different at home with his one-year-old son, Campbell.

Friday, Oshie posted videos to his Instagram Story playing hockey with Campbell and he included some adorable commentary.

Great breakouts. He has a good shot. 2038 NHL Draft, watch out. Campbell Oshie appears to be the latest Caps kid who’s on his way to succeed his dad.

Screenshot courtesy of @tjoshie7

