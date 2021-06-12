TJ Oshie is the best teammate especially when playing floor hockey with his son Campbell

TJ Oshie is always full of encouragement out on the ice and he’s no different at home with his one-year-old son, Campbell.
Friday, Oshie posted videos to his Instagram Story playing hockey with Campbell and he included some adorable commentary.
Great breakouts. He has a good shot. 2038 NHL Draft, watch out. Campbell Oshie appears to be the latest Caps kid who’s on his way to succeed his dad.
Screenshot courtesy of @tjoshie7
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On