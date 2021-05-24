TJ Oshie thanks Capitals fans for support after season ends

TJ Oshie took to Twitter hours after the Capitals’ devastating Game Five loss against the Boston Bruins to thank fans for their support on and off the ice.

Oshie is weeks removed from losing his father. The Capitals wore Coach stickers on the side of their helmets for the rest of the regular season and playoffs to honor Tim Oshie’s passing.

“Caps fans we definitely missed you guys this year,” Oshie said. “Thanks for watching at home and thx to those that got to come to Cap One. Your support me on the sports and human side mean more than a tweet can explain. Stay safe and I’m looking forward to seeing you in the fall.”

In his first game back from bereavement leave, Oshie scored a hat trick against the New York Rangers and later dedicated it to his father.

“When anyone loses a family member, it’s pretty tough to deal with, but my teammates, the fans, my family, my friends, some teammates that I have only played with on a World Championship team, or some guys that I have never played with simply got my number and reached out,” Oshie said then. “All that support, it makes the process of getting through it and grieving easier. I can’t thank everyone enough for reaching out, for the support for me and for my family. There were so many kind words said about my dad, Coach, and it’s been an emotional week, but it’s been pretty amazing to see the support that I’ve gotten. I thank everyone for that.”

Oshie’s 2020-21 season was one of the best of his career if projected out to 82 games. During the condensed, pandemic-shortened campaign, Oshie scored 22 goals in 53 games and was on pace to score 34 times – a career high. The 22 lamp lighters were the fifth most of his career and the sixth time he’s scored 20 goals in a season. He was also on pace for 66 points (43p in 53g), which would have been another career high.

