TJ Oshie dedicates hat trick to his dad: ‘I will be forever grateful for this night’

TJ Oshie took to Twitter on Wednesday an hour after having one of the most incredible games of his career.

Oshie scored a hat trick in his first game back since his father Tim passed away.

Posting on top of a video featuring the Capitals mobbing him after his third goal of the night, Oshie wrote, “I have nothing but love for my teammates. I will be forever grateful for this night and especially because I got to share it with my brothers.”

I have nothing but love for my teammates. I will be forever grateful for this night and especially because I got to share it with my brothers. #ForCoachOsh https://t.co/5EnKx8kjS3 — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) May 6, 2021

He added a hashtag, #ForCoachOsh, dedicating the legendary performance to his dad.

Sometimes our biggest moments of grief can be our biggest moments of strength, and TJ proved that tonight.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB