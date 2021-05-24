A wrap up and some hope: numbers for the morning after

So, the season is over and it ended without much of a fight. The Caps lost 3-1 to the Bruins in Game Five and we’ll be without meaningful Caps hockey until mid-October.
This one will be fewer numbers and more thoughts and bright sides.
Alex Ovechkin’s 13-year, $124 million contract with the Capitals has now expired.
— Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) May 24, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Headline photo: KP8 Design
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On