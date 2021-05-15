Caps vs Bruins, Game One: Open thread

This is your open thread to discuss Game One between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Have at it below.

Links

Big first shift from Ovi.

Tom Wilson makes it 1-0.

first goal best goal pic.twitter.com/yNnePFNDHA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 15, 2021

Jake DeBrusk ties the game.

Oh no. Vitek Vancek is hurt.

Point shot from Brenden Dillon gets the Caps back the lead.

Nic Dowd wins it in overtime!

gonna watch this on repeat for a bit if y'all don't mind… feel free to join us pic.twitter.com/7yLrxNHLqx — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 16, 2021

RMNB Coverage of Game One