Caps vs Bruins, Game One: Open thread

This is your open thread to discuss Game One between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Have at it below.
Links
Big first shift from Ovi.
SET. THE. TONE. pic.twitter.com/Q60AZZV4zr
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 15, 2021
Tom Wilson makes it 1-0.
first goal best goal pic.twitter.com/yNnePFNDHA
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 15, 2021
Jake DeBrusk ties the game.
Point shot from Brenden Dillon gets the Caps back the lead.
Right on time! pic.twitter.com/vLJWLeZqW6
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 16, 2021
Nic Dowd wins it in overtime!
gonna watch this on repeat for a bit if y'all don't mind…
feel free to join us pic.twitter.com/7yLrxNHLqx
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 16, 2021
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On