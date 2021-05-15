Home / Open Thread / Caps vs Bruins, Game One: Open thread

Caps vs Bruins, Game One: Open thread

By Peter Hassett

May 15, 2021 7:29 pm

This is your open thread to discuss Game One between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Have at it below.

Links

Big first shift from Ovi.

Tom Wilson makes it 1-0.

Jake DeBrusk ties the game.

Oh no. Vitek Vancek is hurt.

Point shot from Brenden Dillon gets the Caps back the lead.

Nic Dowd wins it in overtime!

RMNB Coverage of Game One

