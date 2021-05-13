Molson Canadian invents the Brewmboni: ‘It’s part vacuum. Part cooler. All hockey.’

In Incredible Hockey Invention news, Molson Canadian announced on Thursday that it has created the Brewmboni.

Not only does the Brewmboni clean your floor like a Roomba, but it also delivers you tasty drinks. And then there’s this very important detail. IT IS SHAPED LIKE AN ICE RESURFACER.

“Inspired by the iconic ice resurfacer, the Brewmboni is designed to chill your beer and clean your house, so you can get back to what’s important: watching the game with a chilled can of our beer. Hockey’s beer,” Molson Canadian wrote on Instagram.

The Brewmboni “mimics the sound of a real ice resurfacer” and has a game-night compartment that holds up to four tallboys. The contraption combines an ice resurfacer frame which is affixed on top of a robot vacuum.

The Brewmboni is currently not available for sale and is still in prototype development. Hockey fans tantalized by the product can sign up on Molson Canadian’s website for future updates. “Our team is hard at work creating a version of the Molson Brewmboni that could be made available to the general public,” Molson Canadian wrote on its FAQ page.

Somehow, you guys, this is even cooler than the Capitals’ ice resurfacing gravy boats. Now please go share this so Molson Canadian sees the value in turning this invention into a purchasable product.

S/T to Lost Dog Cafe for sharing with us.

Screenshot courtesy of @Molson_Canadian