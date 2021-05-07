Caps at Flyers pregame: Hopefully back to a semblance of normalcy

The Washington Capitals can finally leave the circus show that was New York and finish their season series with the Philadelphia Flyers with two in a row at home. Phew.

Another regular 7 PM start time and I’ll be back on the site with your recap.

Record 23-23-7 34-14-5 Shot Attempt % 50.6% 51.5% PDO 97.8 101.8 Power Play 19.5% 25.9% Penalty Kill 71.9% 83.4%

Projected Lines

Ovi is out, Schultz is out, Kuzy is out, and Samsonov is out. Wilson is in and Sprong is in. Your lines via Sam Pell:

Sprong – Backstrom – Mantha

Sheary – Eller – Oshie

Carr – Raffl – Wilson

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – TvR

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 🚽 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🌮 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

The New Jersey Daycare Dwellers

Getting ready for #NJDevils 12:30pm practice. Going over last night's lineup. A truly remarkable youth movement going on for New Jersey. Here are the ages of their forward group last night: 22 – 19 – 22

24 – 22 – 22

20 – 21 – 22

22 – 23 – 23 Zacha the oldest at 24 yrs old. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 7, 2021

Storylines

Get ready for this because it’s coming

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong