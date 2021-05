Caps at Flyers pregame: Hopefully back to a semblance of normalcy

The Washington Capitals can finally leave the circus show that was New York and finish their season series with the Philadelphia Flyers with two in a row at home. Phew.

Another regular 7 PM start time and I’ll be back on the site with your recap.

Record 23-23-7 34-14-5 Shot Attempt % 50.6% 51.5% PDO 97.8 101.8 Power Play 19.5% 25.9% Penalty Kill 71.9% 83.4%

Projected Lines

Ovi is out, Schultz is out, Kuzy is out, and Samsonov is out. Wilson is in and Sprong is in. Your lines via Sam Pell:

Sprong – Backstrom – Mantha

Sheary – Eller – Oshie

Carr – Raffl – Wilson

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – TvR

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ 5/11 NJD ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ PHI ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ 5/7 5/8 NYI ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ PIT ๐Ÿคท ๐Ÿคท ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿคท ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿคท ๐Ÿšฝ NYR ๐Ÿšฝ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ BUF ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿคท ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿšฝ

Legend: ๐ŸŒฎ = win; ๐Ÿšฝ = loss; ๐Ÿคท = OTL

The New Jersey Daycare Dwellers

Getting ready for #NJDevils 12:30pm practice. Going over last night's lineup. A truly remarkable youth movement going on for New Jersey. Here are the ages of their forward group last night: 22 – 19 – 22

24 – 22 – 22

20 – 21 – 22

22 – 23 – 23 Zacha the oldest at 24 yrs old. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 7, 2021

Storylines

Get ready for this because it’s coming

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong