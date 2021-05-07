Home / Pregame / Caps at Flyers pregame: Hopefully back to a semblance of normalcy

Caps at Flyers pregame: Hopefully back to a semblance of normalcy

By Chris Cerullo

May 7, 2021 3:13 pm

The Washington Capitals can finally leave the circus show that was New York and finish their season series with the Philadelphia Flyers with two in a row at home. Phew.

Another regular 7 PM start time and I’ll be back on the site with your recap.

Record 23-23-7 34-14-5
Shot Attempt % 50.6% 51.5%
PDO 97.8 101.8
Power Play 19.5% 25.9%
Penalty Kill 71.9% 83.4%

Projected Lines

Ovi is out, Schultz is out, Kuzy is out, and Samsonov is out. Wilson is in and Sprong is in. Your lines via Sam Pell:

Sprong – Backstrom – Mantha
Sheary – Eller – Oshie
Carr – Raffl – Wilson
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – TvR
Chara – Jensen

Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11
NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮
PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 🚽
NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🌮
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

The New Jersey Daycare Dwellers

Storylines

Get ready for this because it’s coming

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong

