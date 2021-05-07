Caps at Flyers pregame: Hopefully back to a semblance of normalcy

The Washington Capitals can finally leave the circus show that was New York and finish their season series with the Philadelphia Flyers with two in a row at home. Phew.
Another regular 7 PM start time and I’ll be back on the site with your recap.
|Record
|23-23-7
|34-14-5
|Shot Attempt %
|50.6%
|51.5%
|PDO
|97.8
|101.8
|Power Play
|19.5%
|25.9%
|Penalty Kill
|71.9%
|83.4%
Ovi is out, Schultz is out, Kuzy is out, and Samsonov is out. Wilson is in and Sprong is in. Your lines via Sam Pell:
Sprong – Backstrom – Mantha
Sheary – Eller – Oshie
Carr – Raffl – Wilson
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – TvR
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🤷
|🚽
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
Getting ready for #NJDevils 12:30pm practice.
Going over last night's lineup. A truly remarkable youth movement going on for New Jersey.
Here are the ages of their forward group last night:
22 – 19 – 22
24 – 22 – 22
20 – 21 – 22
22 – 23 – 23
Zacha the oldest at 24 yrs old.
— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 7, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On