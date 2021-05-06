Pavel Buchnevich will have a hearing today after high-sticking Anthony Mantha

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich will have a hearing on Thursday after jumping to deliver a cross-check to Anthony Mantha’s face Wednesday night. It is not known if the hearing will be in-person on over the phone.

Buchnevich’s run-in with Mantha occurred in the second period, resulting in Buchnevich’s ejection. TJ Oshie scored his second of the night on the ensuing power play.

NY Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich will have a hearing today for High-sticking Washington’s Anthony Mantha. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 6, 2021

The play began after Buchnevich checked Mantha into the glass from the blindside. Mantha, angered by the check, skated closely behind the Rangers forward behind the play while slashing him on the legs to remind him that he wanted to fight.

When the play was whistled dead, Mantha skated towards Buchnevich to fight, but Buchnevich jumped to deliver a cross-check to Mantha’s face.

Buchnevich was given a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct. Mantha received an unsportsmanlike conduct minor; he was uninjured.

After the game, coach Peter Laviolette called the cross-check “vicious”, but shared that Mantha should be fine.

Video