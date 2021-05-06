Report: Tom Wilson reaches out to Artemi Panarin to make sure he’s okay, ‘does in fact have a heart’

Behind the scenes, Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin reached out to New York Rangers’ forward Artemi Panarin, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Wilson ended Panarin’s season on Monday when the two wrestled each other in a line brawl. After Panarin jumped on Wilson’s back, the Capitals enforcer slammed The Bread Man to the ice.

Dreger reported on the good sportsmanship during a segment of Insider Trading, Thursday.

“Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals both reached out to the New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin just to make sure he was OK after Monday’s collection of incidents,” Dreger said. “This isn’t unusual despite what some may think of Wilson. He did want to make sure that Panarin was OK, because that did not go the way that Wilson was hoping. Both guys checked in on Panarin — and it sounds like Panarin will indeed be fine. This is evidence that the villain of the week, Wilson, does in fact have a heart.”

The events of Monday’s game set off a second line brawl on Wednesday, where the Capitals and Rangers fought six times and posted 100 PIMs in the first period.

Wilson, who fosters puppies on the side, is one of the most active players in the Capitals community. He served as an alternate captain for the Capitals for the first time in his career in a game against the Penguins last week.