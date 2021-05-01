Caps vs Penguins pregame: Happy May Day

It’s a gorgeous day here in the local viewing area. Let’s wrap it up an evening encounter with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Chris is on the recap.

Record 33-15-3 32-13-5 Shot Attempt % 51.2% 51.0% PDO 101.6 102.1 Power Play 22.1% 26.5% Penalty Kill 77.6% 83.2%

Projected Lines

By way of Samantha “Overtime” Pell:

Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie

Sheary – Eller – Raffl

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Schultz

Dillon – TvR

Chara – Jensen Samsonov (Fixed my goof on the lines above)

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Song of the Summer

Storylines

May Day

It’s the real labor day.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Pens

