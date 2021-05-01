Caps vs Penguins pregame: Happy May Day

It’s a gorgeous day here in the local viewing area. Let’s wrap it up an evening encounter with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Puck drop is at 7 PM. Chris is on the recap.
|Record
|33-15-3
|32-13-5
|Shot Attempt %
|51.2%
|51.0%
|PDO
|101.6
|102.1
|Power Play
|22.1%
|26.5%
|Penalty Kill
|77.6%
|83.2%
By way of Samantha “Overtime” Pell:
Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Raffl
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Schultz
Dillon – TvR
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
(Fixed my goof on the lines above)
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🤷
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
Will be announced on @russianmachine twitter at 6:59 PM.
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Washington Sports
