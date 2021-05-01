Home / Game Recap / Caps vs Penguins pregame: Happy May Day

Caps vs Penguins pregame: Happy May Day

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

May 1, 2021 5:11 pm

It’s a gorgeous day here in the local viewing area. Let’s wrap it up an evening encounter with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Chris is on the recap.

Record 33-15-3 32-13-5
Shot Attempt % 51.2% 51.0%
PDO 101.6 102.1
Power Play 22.1% 26.5%
Penalty Kill 77.6% 83.2%

Projected Lines

By way of Samantha “Overtime” Pell:

Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Raffl
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Orlov – Schultz
Dillon – TvR
Chara – Jensen

Samsonov

(Fixed my goof on the lines above)

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11
NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮
PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 5/1
NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Song of the Summer

Will be announced on @russianmachine twitter at 6:59 PM. Make your guesses below, though I’ll be clear that now this is not up for debate.

Storylines

May Day

It’s the real labor day.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Pens

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Washington Sports

,