Penguins beat Caps 5-4 in overtime, but Caps secure postseason

The Washington Capitals did a lot right against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, but they blew it with some sloppy play in their own zone and a sub-par night from goalie Vitek Vanecek.
Justin Schultz, in his first game back from injury, kicked off scoring by setting up TJ Oshie for a power-play goal. Kasperi Kapenen tied the score at one after a rare bad turnover from Nicklas Backstrom.
In the second period, Frederick Gaudreau put Pittsburgh temporarily in the lead until Dmitry Orlov’s mondo slapshot restored the tie thirty seconds later. Then Daniel Sprong put the Caps up only to have Zach Aston-Reese keep it tied after two periods.
Kapanen’s second goal of the game was a stunning rush to give Pittsburgh the lead halfway through the third period. With 14 seconds left in regulation, Tom Wilson scored from the slot to force overtime.
Guentzel won it in overtime, but oh well. The Caps are going to the postseason.
Caps lose.
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsPens Navy blue and bronze with a white collar. This is art, @JoeBpXp. pic.twitter.com/fOLgptkb61
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 29, 2021
The Isles beat up the Rangers, so Tom Wilson’s last-minute goal push the Caps into overtime and punched the team’s ticket to the postseason. Even with big pieces missing and two not-ideal options in net, I am really happy with how the Caps have played lately. We’ll get another look at ’em on Saturday night with a rematch against the Pens.
Headline photo: @lottapub
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On