Nic Dowd throws puck to club level so fan can get souvenir

Fourth line center Nic Dowd is a man of the people and Thursday, he did not let a long distance get in the way of a good deed.
As Dowd was leaving the ice for warmups, he picked up a souvenir puck and Joe Montana’d it to the club level.
for reference pic.twitter.com/5LXFndpbdh
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 29, 2021
Look how happy they are.
this puck went 🆙 pic.twitter.com/b7ufdLbAmU
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 29, 2021
This is one of the nicest things I’ve seen during hockey’s Pandemic Era.
A+ work, Nic.
