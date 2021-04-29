Home / News / Nic Dowd throws puck to club level so fan can get souvenir

By Ian Oland

April 29, 2021 8:37 pm

Fourth line center Nic Dowd is a man of the people and Thursday, he did not let a long distance get in the way of a good deed.

As Dowd was leaving the ice for warmups, he picked up a souvenir puck and Joe Montana’d it to the club level.

Look how happy they are.

This is one of the nicest things I’ve seen during hockey’s Pandemic Era.

A+ work, Nic.

