Anthony Mantha becomes first full-time player since Alex Chiasson to wear number 39 for Capitals

The Washington Capitals acquired winger Anthony Mantha in a blockbuster trade deadline deal on Monday.
Mantha will wear number 39. According to Hockey Reference, Mantha is the 12th player in Capitals history to wear number 39 and the second player this season.
Mantha wore 39 in Detroit from 2016-2021.
The last full-time player to wear the jersey was 2018 Stanley Cup champion Alex Chiasson. Goaltender Zach Fucale also rocked 39 earlier this season in a reserve role.
Robbie Moore 1983
Kent Carlson 1989
Alfie Turcotte 1990
Alain Cote 1990
Tyler Larter 1990
Jim Hrivnak 1991-1993
Enrico Ciccone 1994-1999
Steve Poapst 1999
Alexandre Volchkov 2000
Patrick Boileau 2002
Josef Boumedienne 2003
Graham Mink 2004-2006
Alexandre Giroux 2007
David Steckel 2008-2011
Alex Chiasson 2018
Zachary Fucale 2021
Anthony Mantha 2021
The Capitals also announced that Michael Raffl will wear number 17. He’s the 21st player in Capitals history to do so.
2020 rade deadline acquisition, Ilya Kovalchuk, was the last to wear number 17.
Rod Seiling 1975
Willie Brossart 1975
John Paddock 1976
Jean Lemieux 1976-1977
Tom Rowe 1978-1980
Tim Coulis 1980
Wes Jarvis 1981
Timo Blomqvist 1982-1985
John Blum 1987
Mike Ridley 1987-1994
Sergei Gonchar 1995
Chris Simon 1997-2003
John Gruden 2004
Chris Clark 2006-2010
Brian Sutherby 2008
D.J. King 2011-2012
Wojtek Wolski 2013
Dustin Penner 2014
Aaron Volpatti 2015
Ilya Kovalchuk 2020
Michael Raffl 2021
Meanwhile, in Detroit, Jakub Vrana is changing his number to 15 and Richard Panik will wear no. 24.
