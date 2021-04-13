Anthony Mantha becomes first full-time player since Alex Chiasson to wear number 39 for Capitals

The Washington Capitals acquired winger Anthony Mantha in a blockbuster trade deadline deal on Monday.

Mantha will wear number 39. According to Hockey Reference, Mantha is the 12th player in Capitals history to wear number 39 and the second player this season.

Mantha wore 39 in Detroit from 2016-2021.

Anthony Mantha will wear 3️⃣9️⃣ with the Washington Capitals.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/mDul5Xrokp — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2021

The last full-time player to wear the jersey was 2018 Stanley Cup champion Alex Chiasson. Goaltender Zach Fucale also rocked 39 earlier this season in a reserve role.

Robbie Moore 1983

Kent Carlson 1989

Alfie Turcotte 1990

Alain Cote 1990

Tyler Larter 1990

Jim Hrivnak 1991-1993

Enrico Ciccone 1994-1999

Steve Poapst 1999

Alexandre Volchkov 2000

Patrick Boileau 2002

Josef Boumedienne 2003

Graham Mink 2004-2006

Alexandre Giroux 2007

David Steckel 2008-2011

Alex Chiasson 2018

Zachary Fucale 2021

Anthony Mantha 2021

The Capitals also announced that Michael Raffl will wear number 17. He’s the 21st player in Capitals history to do so.

Michael Raffl will wear 1️⃣7️⃣ with the Washington Capitals.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/9FHKR2Q4Qf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2021

2020 rade deadline acquisition, Ilya Kovalchuk, was the last to wear number 17.

Rod Seiling 1975

Willie Brossart 1975

John Paddock 1976

Jean Lemieux 1976-1977

Tom Rowe 1978-1980

Tim Coulis 1980

Wes Jarvis 1981

Timo Blomqvist 1982-1985

John Blum 1987

Mike Ridley 1987-1994

Sergei Gonchar 1995

Chris Simon 1997-2003

John Gruden 2004

Chris Clark 2006-2010

Brian Sutherby 2008

D.J. King 2011-2012

Wojtek Wolski 2013

Dustin Penner 2014

Aaron Volpatti 2015

Ilya Kovalchuk 2020

Michael Raffl 2021

Meanwhile, in Detroit, Jakub Vrana is changing his number to 15 and Richard Panik will wear no. 24.

