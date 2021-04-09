Vitek Vanecek to start against Buffalo Sabres

Vitek Vanecek will start his 27th game of the season against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette announced the news in his pregame press conference two hours before puck drop.

Vanecek is coming off a 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders. Vanecek’s 38 save performance was one of the best starts of any goaltender in the NHL this season.

38 saves on 39 shots This is a VV appreciation post 👏 pic.twitter.com/08FMAi01fx — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 7, 2021

Vanecek has started all but 14 games for the Capitals this season and made the most of his opportunity. He’s posted a 15-7-3 record with a 2.64 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.

Ilya Samsonov, who started the first half of the Capitals’ back-to-back on Thursday, stopped 28 of 32 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Daniel Sprong will return to the lineup tonight, replacing Daniel Carr.

Sprong will draw back in tonight in Buffalo. Carr will come out. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 9, 2021

On the Sabres’ side, Dustin Tokarski will start in net.

Has played for 10 (!) AHL teams since he lost to Caps in overtime for Tampa Bay nine years and one month ago today. Last NHL win for Montreal in December, 2015. https://t.co/wZZoIUhBep — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) April 9, 2021