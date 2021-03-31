Please take our short little updated Caps players happiness survey

Hello. Here comes the happiness survey for 2021Q2. I could have run this tomorrow, Thursday, April 1, but that would have prejudiced your responses too much.
Please log into the HR platform below to record your 360 performance review for the Caps roster.
This survey is simple and short.
Just answer on a scale from 1 to 5 how HAPPY you are to have each player on the team. What does happy mean? That’s a question for you and 18th century philosopher Jeremy Bentham to answer for yourselves. Don’t worry about what you answered last time, or if you even took it last time. Just follow your bliss or whatever.
We’ll share the results when they’re done.
Thanks. Have a good day. Stay safe. Maybe relax your shoulders and slowly roll your head around your neck or something.
