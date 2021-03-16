Laying the smackdown on the Sabres: numbers for the morning after

On Monday night, the Washington Capitals played what will likely be their easiest game of the season when they destroyed the Buffalo Sabres 6-0. They didn’t even really try the whole third period. Buffalo is…bad.
The Caps outshot the Sabres 30 to 23. We don’t really need to get into anything more “fancy” for this sort of game.
Nicklas Backstrom will play in his 984th career game tonight against Buffalo, passing Calle Johansson (983 games) for the second-most games played in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/GXPAZ9Hyd0
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 15, 2021
