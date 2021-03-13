Three for three against Philly: Caps beat Flyers 5-4

Saturday night gave us our third Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers matchup in less than a week. The Caps were looking to sweep all three while the Flyers tried to salvage something from this mini-series.
Daniel Sprong stayed hot and opened the game’s scoring with a rebound try that found its way over Brian Elliott. Carl Hagelin extended the Caps lead to two as he also jammed home a rebound into the Philadelphia net.
James van Riemsdyk capitalized on some defensive miscues to get the Flyers on the board. Nick Jensen quickly responded with a snipe off the rush to restore the lead back to two. Nolan Patrick was the beneficiary of yet another mess of a shift in the Caps defensive zone and halved that lead again. Alex Ovechkin struck from his office on the power play to make sure the period ended with the Caps in control.
Nic Dowd with yet another goal against the Flyers to give the Caps their first three-goal advantage of the game. Shayne Gostisbehere added on to the high-scoring night. Claude Giroux with the goaltender pulled.
Caps beat Flyers 5-4!
Next up, the Caps continue their road warring ways with a trip to Buffalo to take on the beleaguered, heavily struggling, and Jack Eichel-less Sabres.
