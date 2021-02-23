NHL announces new date for postponed Capitals-Flyers game

The Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers had their game on February 9 canned due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Flyers. The game was supposed to mark the Capitals’ debut game with the Reverse Retro jerseys; instead, it’s tonight.
Now, the NHL has announced the new time and date of this Capitals-Flyers game as part of 25 schedule updates.
The @NHL announces updates to the 2020-21 regular-season schedule.
Details: https://t.co/5HJS99dCJ4 pic.twitter.com/151D3VTCoM
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 23, 2021
According to the NHL:
The Capitals’ home game at Capital One Arena against the Philadelphia Flyers originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9, has been moved to Tuesday, April 13, with a 7 p.m. local start time.
It’s not clear if the Capitals will wear the Reverse Retro jerseys on this makeup date, but we’re going to go ahead and assume they are.
