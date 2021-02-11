Lines: The Capitals are finally back at full strength

For the first time in 84 years, the Washington Capitals are fully healthy. We no longer need to call them the Hershey Capitals.
On Wednesday, TJ Oshie (upper-body) and Jakub Vrana (COVID Protocol), the last remaining players out, returned to practice. During Thursday’s skate, Peter Laviolette had his team do rushes and this is how they lined up.
Capitals lines/d-pairs at Thursday practice:
Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson
Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie
Sheary-Eller-Panik
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Sprong
Dillon-Carlson
Chara-Schultz
Orlov-Jensen
Siegenthaler-TvR
Vanecek
Samsonov
It’s the first time since January 19 Laviolette has had his full roster available to him. The lineup is mostly the same as Laviolette’s opening night lines, minus a few tiny changes (Wilson/Oshie flipped, Chara second pairing, Orlov third pairing).
Here were the team’s power-play units.
Capitals working on power play now.
PP1: Carlson, Ovechkin, Backstrom, Vrana, Oshie.
PP2: Schultz, Orlov, Eller, Kuznetsov, Wilson.
The Capitals also scrimmaged against each other during practice to stay in game shape.
begin end pic.twitter.com/9nbp3PpX5Y
