Lines: The Capitals are finally back at full strength

For the first time in 84 years, the Washington Capitals are fully healthy. We no longer need to call them the Hershey Capitals.

On Wednesday, TJ Oshie (upper-body) and Jakub Vrana (COVID Protocol), the last remaining players out, returned to practice. During Thursday’s skate, Peter Laviolette had his team do rushes and this is how they lined up.

Capitals lines/d-pairs at Thursday practice: Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Sheary-Eller-Panik

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Sprong Dillon-Carlson

Chara-Schultz

Orlov-Jensen

Siegenthaler-TvR Vanecek

Samsonov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 11, 2021

It’s the first time since January 19 Laviolette has had his full roster available to him. The lineup is mostly the same as Laviolette’s opening night lines, minus a few tiny changes (Wilson/Oshie flipped, Chara second pairing, Orlov third pairing).

Here were the team’s power-play units.

Capitals working on power play now. PP1: Carlson, Ovechkin, Backstrom, Vrana, Oshie. PP2: Schultz, Orlov, Eller, Kuznetsov, Wilson. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 11, 2021

The Capitals also scrimmaged against each other during practice to stay in game shape.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB