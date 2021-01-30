Capitals make Alex Ovechkin their offensive ninja of the night

Alex Ovechkin was forced to quarantine and didn’t play hockey for 10 days. When he returned, he was the same as he always was: dominant.

Ovi scored the Capitals OTGWG on Saturday, giving the undefeated-in-regulation Capitals their 15th standings point out of a possible 18. Ovechkin’s goal was historic, too. It was his 708th career goal tying him with Mike Gartner for seventh all-time on the NHL goals list.

After the game, the Capitals gave their captain props the only way they know how.

Video

Respect his Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/DYugWlw9PW — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 31, 2021

Ovechkin was named the team’s offensive player of the night, receiving the coveted Cobra Kai headband. Ovechkin’s teammates raucously clapped as he encouraged his fans to get louder.

Zdeno Chara also awarded Nick Jensen a headband as the defensive player of the evening, but there is no video because he’s Nick Jensen.

Nick Jensen selected by Big Zee as defenseman of the night 🥋 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 31, 2021

Ovechkin had a goal and an assist in his return, giving him seven points (2g, 5a) in his first five games of the season.

Full RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals