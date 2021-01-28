Blackhawks sign former Capital Madison Bowey to two-year deal

After a long layoff, Madison Bowey is back in the NHL.

Thursday, the former Capitals defenseman signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. The deal is worth $725,000 per season.

The right-handed shooting defenseman was placed on waivers at noon, likely meaning the Blackhawks intend to assign him to their taxi squad or AHL roster if he clears on Friday.

Welcome to 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘁., Madison! Defenseman Madison Bowey has agreed to a 2-year deal that runs through the 2021-22 season ($725,000 salary cap hit).#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Ih4hp1aCC2 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 28, 2021

“Honored,” the defenseman pointed on his Instagram Story.

Bowey’s signing gives Chicago much-needed organizational depth at the position as the Blackhawks are currently without defensemen Brent Seabrook (back injury) and Adam Boqvist (COVID-19). Chicago also has only three active defensemen who are right-handed shooters. Bowey could also play big minutes with the Rockville Warthogs as the AHL season begins on February 5. The team only has eight active defenseman on their minor-league roster.

Bowey, a member of the Capitals’ 2017-18 Stanley Cup champion team, likely received a two-year deal because of the NHL’s upcoming expansion draft. Bowey’s contract is two-way in 2020-21 but one-way in 2021-22. If he plays one game in the NHL this season, he will meet the NHL’s minimum exposure requirements for the expansion draft per Cap Friendly.

Bowey on a 2 year deal, and by playing 1 more NHL game, will meet the minimum exposure requirements for the expansion draft. At the moment the only player who meets the requirements on defence for Chicago and who can be exposed is Connor Murphy.https://t.co/DP5mKUfZ26 https://t.co/dGjOh63Jix — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) January 28, 2021

In 154 games with Washington and Detroit, Bowey has scored five goals and tallied 39 points.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB