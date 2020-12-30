AHL approves structural framework to begin season on February 5, 2021

All things appear to be a go for the AHL’s 2020-21 season.

Wednesday afternoon, the NHL’s highest tier minor league announced that the AHL’s Board of Governors approved its plan to begin the season on February 5, 2021.

.@TheAHL Board of Governors has approved the structural framework for an AHL season that will begin on February 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/l5Yk0z2rht — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) December 30, 2020

The full release reads:

UPDATE FROM AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE REGARDING 2020-21 SEASON SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … Following is a statement from American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson regarding the league’s 2020-21 season: “The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the structural framework for an AHL season that will begin on February 5, 2021. “Details are still being worked out, but this step allows our teams and their National Hockey League partners to better determine their plans for the coming season. We look forward to dropping the puck on Feb. 5.”

The AHL is targeting a 44-game season, a dozen less than the NHL. The regular season will end through May 30 and there will be five divisions, including one consisting of all Canadian teams. Just like the NHL, there will only be games between teams in the same divisions.

What type of talent AHL teams get from their NHL affiliates will be especially interesting this season. The NHL is introducing a taxi squad this year which will consist of four to six extra players in case of an outbreak of COVID-19. Those players will make an AHL salary and could consist of top prospects, veteran goalies, and “quadruple A” skaters at forward and D – top tier veteran AHL players who are team leaders in the minors and replacement level players in the NHL.

The NHL drops the puck on its regular season on January 13.