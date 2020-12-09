Home / News / AHL targeting a 44-game schedule beginning on February 5: Report

AHL targeting a 44-game schedule beginning on February 5: Report

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

December 9, 2020 11:00 pm

As the NHL nears completion of its plans for the 2020-21 season, the American Hockey League is starting to do the same.

According to The Athletic’s Corey Pronman, the AHL is targeting a 44-game schedule (12 fewer games than the NHL), beginning on February 5 and running through May 30. There will be five divisions, including one consisting of all Canadian teams.

There will only be games between teams in the same divisions during the regular season.

One major impact on the AHL next season will be expanded rosters at the NHL level. Each NHL team is expected to carry 30 plays including a four-member taxi squad (AHL salary) to guard against the cancellation of games if teams have outbreaks of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, three Canadian NHL teams, including Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver, are going to remain with their affiliates in the United States meaning calling up players could become very difficult if the need arises.

,