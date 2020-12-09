AHL targeting a 44-game schedule beginning on February 5: Report

As the NHL nears completion of its plans for the 2020-21 season, the American Hockey League is starting to do the same.

According to The Athletic’s Corey Pronman, the AHL is targeting a 44-game schedule (12 fewer games than the NHL), beginning on February 5 and running through May 30. There will be five divisions, including one consisting of all Canadian teams.

There will only be games between teams in the same divisions during the regular season.

Hearing that the AHL's current target is a 44 game schedule from the previously announced Feb 5 date running through May 30 with games being played only within their division, of which there will be 5 due to an all-Canada division. — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) December 10, 2020

One major impact on the AHL next season will be expanded rosters at the NHL level. Each NHL team is expected to carry 30 plays including a four-member taxi squad (AHL salary) to guard against the cancellation of games if teams have outbreaks of COVID-19.

Lots discussed on #NHLPA Exec Board call today, much of which is still in discussion/negotiation with #NHL. Talk of expanded rosters, from 23 to 26, with 4 additional taxi squad members for total of 30. Taxi squad could earn AHL salary but receive NHL benefits and per diem. 1/ — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, three Canadian NHL teams, including Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver, are going to remain with their affiliates in the United States meaning calling up players could become very difficult if the need arises.