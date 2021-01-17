Caps at Penguins pregame: Daniel Sprong to make his Caps debut

At long last, the Washington Capitals will spend the afternoon with their old pals, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It’s a nooner. Stream it and hang out with us. I’ve got the honor of recap duty.

Record 0 – 2 – 0 2 – 0 – 0 Shot Attempt % 57.7% 53.5% PDO 84.7 106.7 Power Play 25.0% 87.5% Penalty Kill 66.7% 66.7%

Projected Lines

Just one slight change, with Daniel Sprong in for Conor Sheary to make his Caps debut. As per Samantha Pell:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Panik – Eller – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

The Season

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1/30 2/1 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 2/7 2/9 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 1/26 1/28 3/15 3/16 4/6 4/6 4/22 4/24 1/17 1/19 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 2/4 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 🌮 🌮 1/22 1/24 2/11 2/13 4/13 4/15

Your Old Pal Marcus

One offseason swap that has unsettled me deeply is Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild. He now plays under his old assistant coach, Dean Evason, and last night he scored the OTGWG.

COMEBACK COMPLETE ✅ Kirill Kaprizov sets up the GWG as the @mnwild win another in OT. #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/GgBP7mf2z8 — NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2021

I think MoJo will do great for that boring, boring team.

Storylines

A Take on Fanfiction

If you are not a part of The Discourse, lucky you. Lemme give you the short version of the latest to-do: Fanfiction is bad.

Some folks consider the origin of fanfiction to be some cheeky Kirk/Spock stories distributed in fanzines in the 1960s and 1970s. This is incorrect. The plots and characters we saw in Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet had been familiar for decades before Shakespeare wrote his versions of them. He wrote fanfic. So too did Snorri Sturluson, who merely committed the northern sagas to writing after they had been shared via oral tradition for centuries. Those sagas were then pored over by admitted fan communities like the Coalbiters, who wrote derivative works in the twentieth century, which we know now as The Lord of the Rings and The Chronicles of Narnia.

Just as there are a lot of different ways to be a person, there are also a lot of different ways to be a writer. And all identities as writers and persons begin with, um, well, theft. We see what others do, we synthesize it, we figure out what parts we like and what parts we don’t, and then we incorporate it into ourselves. It could be the friendly informality of Douglas Adams, or the humanist dignity of Octavia Butler, or the fashion of Bender from Breakfast Club, or the confidence of Frank-N-Furter.

It’s not the proper role of a secure grown-up writer (or secure grown-up person) to look down upon the same process that brought us about, the same process that many of us still explore and practice now. The writer you’re reading now has also been a fanfic boy, and no you can’t read it.

Cursed headline photo: Wikimedia Commons