Gritty is naked again

Flyers mascot Gritty got naked (again) during a wild first period between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh on Friday.

The teams combined for five goals before 8 PM and then suddenly Gritty’s clothes were off.

Many serious reporters reported this important news.

Gritty has no clothes on anymore, so that should tell you how this game is going for the Flyers. pic.twitter.com/tuYmZzmDDf — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) January 16, 2021

BREAKING: Gritty is naked. #Flyers are winning. It's a Friday night. — Broad Street Buzz (@BroadStreetBuzz) January 16, 2021

Gritty wasn’t completely naked technically. He had mouse ears, nose, and whiskers on. Apparently, he was auditioning to be the fourth background dancer in Ratatouille: The Musical.

Anyways…