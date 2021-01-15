Flyers mascot Gritty got naked (again) during a wild first period between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh on Friday.
The teams combined for five goals before 8 PM and then suddenly Gritty’s clothes were off.
Many serious reporters reported this important news.
Gritty has no clothes on anymore, so that should tell you how this game is going for the Flyers. pic.twitter.com/tuYmZzmDDf
— Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) January 16, 2021
Why are u nakey @GrittyNHL pic.twitter.com/yFWZYDIJto
— Heather Barry (@heatherbimages) January 16, 2021
BREAKING: Gritty is naked. #Flyers are winning. It's a Friday night.
— Broad Street Buzz (@BroadStreetBuzz) January 16, 2021
Gritty is naked again loveee it #Flyers
📸: @reissmode pic.twitter.com/yGndyyQBKC
— Jamey Baskow (@JameyBaskow) January 16, 2021
Gritty wasn’t completely naked technically. He had mouse ears, nose, and whiskers on. Apparently, he was auditioning to be the fourth background dancer in Ratatouille: The Musical.
Broadway needs me. pic.twitter.com/tOpQCZrlJz
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 16, 2021
Anyways…
— ladies and gentlemen, the weekend 😌 (@CraigWeekend) January 16, 2021
