Gritty is naked again

By Ian Oland

January 15, 2021 8:21 pm

Flyers mascot Gritty got naked (again) during a wild first period between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh on Friday.

The teams combined for five goals before 8 PM and then suddenly Gritty’s clothes were off.

Many serious reporters reported this important news.

Gritty wasn’t completely naked technically. He had mouse ears, nose, and whiskers on. Apparently, he was auditioning to be the fourth background dancer in Ratatouille: The Musical.

Anyways…

