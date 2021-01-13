Dancing, mask-wearing Gritty thanks Kevin Hayes for the support so he could attend Flyers’ season opener

Over the offseason, it was unclear if the NHL would allow mascots to be at games during the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mascots aren’t exactly essential (sorry, Slapshot) and with fans unlikely to be at most games, their presence seemed like an unnecessary risk with marginal benefit.

But the mascots fought back! After noticing he was left off Gary Bettman’s initial list, Flyers’ mascot Gritty raised a stink online and started a petition to be allowed at games this year.

The ploy purportedly worked after Gritty got help from Flyers’ forward Kevin Hayes.

Gritty vs Gary

Gritty first fought back by publishing a Twitter thread on December 21 to galvanize support from fans.

So many of you have claimed through the years “Gritty, I would take a bullet for you.” I would never ask that of you. Instead, my request is simple (and much less life threatening)

A thread: — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 21, 2020

Hockey is back! I couldn’t help but notice that Gary left mascots out of his big announcement yesterday. @NHL you kept me out of the playoff bubble last season but I DEMAND admission to Flyers games this season. Hockey needs me, I need hockey, the world needs Gritty. — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 21, 2020

I haven’t been to a hockey game since March 10th. I kept myself busy since then by making you smile with all my FREE content. Gritty+ coming soon ($14.99/month, maybe?). But me, I’m depleted. I need to refuel my soul. — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 21, 2020

When hockey came back in August, it returned to a place so far away, so well protected, not even I could penetrate its walls. Canada. — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 21, 2020

Everyone knows long distance relationships DON’T WORK. They said we could make it, they said our love was strong enough, they said we were different, they said “he’s just a friend”. — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 21, 2020

Whoops, wrong thread. Perhaps a story for another time. Let me circle back. — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 21, 2020

I tried to cross the border. I tried to sneak into your fancy little bubble in Toronto but ended up in Ohio. I tried to facetime the commish himself but he left me GHOSTED. I will forgive, but never forget, Gar. — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 21, 2020

When hockey returns in January, I WILL be at games. One way or another. Still need convincing? Still wondering why hockey NEEDS Gritty? See below: pic.twitter.com/o04tyI2TEs — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 21, 2020

So this is what YOU are going to do for ME. It’s time to put your e-signature where your mouth is. https://t.co/OMy2aI7FLc — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 21, 2020

Gritty got 15k fans to sign his petition, but it was a Flyers player that really put his campaign over the top.

Kevin Hayes saves the day

Kevin Hayes showed his support on Twitter and announced he would not play during the 2020-21 season if Gritty was banned from Wells Fargo Center.

Big decision to make! If @GrittyNHL is not allowed in the building for games then I don’t think I can play this year! #GetGrittyIn — Kevin Hayes (@KevinPHayes12) December 21, 2020

Two days later, the NHL responded and released its protocols for the season.

Mascots made the list!

Gritty at the season opener

Naturally, Gritty made a big production of himself being at the Flyers’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Can’t talk rn, I’m doing hot girl S%*t pic.twitter.com/GxP9faabDg — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 13, 2021

And Gritty had a long memory. He made sure to thank Kevin Hayes for his assistance several times during the game.

His note to Hayes reads: “Kevin, I wouldn’t be here without you. I owe you my life. And probably some other stuff I ‘borrowed’ without asking.”

Gritty was given a fenced-off area in the lower bowl where he could dance, cheer, and hold up bizarre messages. The Gritty play area included a couch and a lamp.

There was of course other ridiculousness.

2021: Year of the Gritty pic.twitter.com/jmNFfeO9R9 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 14, 2021

let's get some positive vibes going. rt for some good luck golf claps.#AnytimeAnywhere |#PITvsPHI pic.twitter.com/JuhnQY8Dhg — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 14, 2021

The best moment of the game, however, happened in the third period when Hayes scored to make it 6-3. Gritty went wild dancing with an oversized bio photo of Hayes.

Kevin Hayes x Gritty could be a dynamic duo this season. #AnytimeAnywhere | @NHLFlyers 📺: NBCSN

💻: https://t.co/vt2BNCiDZV pic.twitter.com/zuwBTkW0GS — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) January 14, 2021

“He doesn’t say too much, but I think he likes me,” Hayes said after the game.

