Dancing, mask-wearing Gritty thanks Kevin Hayes for the support so he could attend Flyers’ season opener

By Ian Oland

January 13, 2021 9:37 pm

Over the offseason, it was unclear if the NHL would allow mascots to be at games during the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mascots aren’t exactly essential (sorry, Slapshot) and with fans unlikely to be at most games, their presence seemed like an unnecessary risk with marginal benefit.

But the mascots fought back! After noticing he was left off Gary Bettman’s initial list, Flyers’ mascot Gritty raised a stink online and started a petition to be allowed at games this year.

The ploy purportedly worked after Gritty got help from Flyers’ forward Kevin Hayes.

Gritty vs Gary

Gritty first fought back by publishing a Twitter thread on December 21 to galvanize support from fans.

Gritty got 15k fans to sign his petition, but it was a Flyers player that really put his campaign over the top.

Kevin Hayes saves the day

Kevin Hayes showed his support on Twitter and announced he would not play during the 2020-21 season if Gritty was banned from Wells Fargo Center.

Two days later, the NHL responded and released its protocols for the season.

Mascots made the list!

Gritty at the season opener

Naturally, Gritty made a big production of himself being at the Flyers’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

And Gritty had a long memory. He made sure to thank Kevin Hayes for his assistance several times during the game.

His note to Hayes reads: “Kevin, I wouldn’t be here without you. I owe you my life. And probably some other stuff I ‘borrowed’ without asking.”

Gritty was given a fenced-off area in the lower bowl where he could dance, cheer, and hold up bizarre messages. The Gritty play area included a couch and a lamp.

There was of course other ridiculousness.

The best moment of the game, however, happened in the third period when Hayes scored to make it 6-3. Gritty went wild dancing with an oversized bio photo of Hayes.

“He doesn’t say too much, but I think he likes me,” Hayes said after the game.

