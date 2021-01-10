Home / News / Vancouver Canucks become fourth NHL team with COVID-19 related cancellations during training camp

Vancouver Canucks become fourth NHL team with COVID-19 related cancellations during training camp

By Ian Oland

January 10, 2021 3:36 pm

The Vancouver Canucks, who feature former Capitals Braden Holtby, Nate Schmidt, and Jay Beagle on their roster, were forced to cancel their practices and workouts on Sunday.

The team explained on Twitter that the “decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19.

The Canucks are the fourth NHL team in the last few days to announce cancellations or postponements due to an outbreak or exposure to COVID-19. Over 310k positive cases were reported in the United States on January 8 – a new high in the country – while Canada was near its peak with over 9k.

On Friday, the Dallas Stars reported that eight members of their team (six players, 2 staff members) had contracted the disease and would be forced to postpone its first three games of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets had players held out of practice Saturday due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Penguins canceled their entire practice that day.

And announced days prior that their Hall of Fame radio play-by-play announcer would opt out of the start of the season.

Other developments included the Tampa Bay Lightning announcing that they would not host fans at the beginning of the season, unlike their rivals down I-75, the Florida Panthers.

Unlike its bubble solution during the playoffs, the NHL’s regular season could be plagued at times by positive tests and postponements due to travel and more possible exposure to the deadly virus. The pandemic is also at its worst right now unlike during the 2020 playoffs when it was in a lull.

