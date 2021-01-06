Florida Panthers announce that a limited number of fans will be allowed at all home games this season

The Florida Panthers will not be deterred by the pandemic. Taking advantage of lax rules from the state of Florida, the Panthers will allow fans to attend all 28 home games during the NHL’s 2020-21 season.

According to the team, BB&T Center will have a capacity of about 25 percent, meaning about 5,000 spectators can attend. Fans will receive a health screening before entering and will be mandated to wear masks at all times.

#FlaPanthers Announce Limited Arena Capacity for 2020-21 Season at the @WELLcertified @thebbtcenter. Single Game Tickets Available to Limited Number of Fans Beginning on Jan. 8. Release: https://t.co/3Z9BD41OBq pic.twitter.com/Mc4KywY3e0 — Florida Panthers PR (@FlaPanthersPR) January 6, 2021

“The Panthers intend to open the season with a limited capacity of up to 25%, however given the unpredictability of the pandemic will remain flexible and in compliance with the NHL, and local and national governmental and health authorities so as to ensure the safety of fans, players, game-related personnel, and the local community,” the Panthers said in a release.

The Panthers averaged over 14,000 fans at home games last year. This is a third of that. Season-ticket holders get priority, masks required, distanced seating in arena and other protocols to be in place. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) January 6, 2021

Several other NHL teams will allow some fans to attend games this season including the Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars.

