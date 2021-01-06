Florida Panthers announce that a limited number of fans will be allowed at all home games this season

The Florida Panthers will not be deterred by the pandemic. Taking advantage of lax rules from the state of Florida, the Panthers will allow fans to attend all 28 home games during the NHL’s 2020-21 season.
According to the team, BB&T Center will have a capacity of about 25 percent, meaning about 5,000 spectators can attend. Fans will receive a health screening before entering and will be mandated to wear masks at all times.
“The Panthers intend to open the season with a limited capacity of up to 25%, however given the unpredictability of the pandemic will remain flexible and in compliance with the NHL, and local and national governmental and health authorities so as to ensure the safety of fans, players, game-related personnel, and the local community,” the Panthers said in a release.
The Panthers averaged over 14,000 fans at home games last year. This is a third of that. Season-ticket holders get priority, masks required, distanced seating in arena and other protocols to be in place.
Several other NHL teams will allow some fans to attend games this season including the Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars.
BB&T Center recently became the first NHL hockey arena to achieve the International WELL Building Institute’s (IWBI) WELL Health-Safety Rating, in recognition of the arena’s stringent guidelines and protocols to combat COVID-19, and its preparedness to safely accommodate fans upon reopening.
Territory Members receive priority access to available seats through an opt-in process for seat selections. A limited amount of single game tickets for all 28 home games will be available for purchase beginning on Jan. 8, 2021 at 10 am. To purchase, visit FloridaPanthers.com/tickets.
In preparing the arena for the 2020-21 season, BB&T Center and the Florida Panthers have continued to work closely with the IWBI, Broward County, and Baptist Health South Florida to prepare comprehensive health and safety regulations for all patrons and staff. Additionally, the Panthers’ Red Reminders Program, created in partnership with Baptist Health South Florida, will utilize signage and markers stationed throughout the entire BB&T Center to visually remind fans of important health and safety guidelines throughout their entire journey, from the moment fans enter the parking lot, to the time they take their socially-distanced seats.
“I’m incredibly proud of our exceptional staff’s tireless work and dedication to ensuring the safest possible environment for Panthers fans and the South Florida community, who are an integral part of our team,” said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell. “Through our rigorous collective efforts, we have achieved the highest of health and safety standards for BB&T Center, and couldn’t be more excited or prepared to safely welcome back our fans at a limited, socially-distant capacity, and begin this next chapter of Panthers hockey with health and safety as our guiding priority.”
BB&T Center is the first and only sports & entertainment venue in Florida to have achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating, which is informed by the world’s leading scientific experts and trusted resources such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and serves as the global benchmark for best operating procedures to help combat COVID-19, with a focus on air treatment and ventilation, enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures, emergency preparedness, and more.
The Panthers intend to open the season with a limited capacity of up to 25%, however given the unpredictability of the pandemic will remain flexible and in compliance with the NHL, and local and national governmental and health authorities so as to ensure the safety of fans, players, game-related personnel, and the local community.
Additional health and safety protocols and enhancement for Panthers games held at BB&T Center will include mask requirements, social distancing guidelines, contactless mobile food ordering, and more:
– Mask Requirements: Properly-worn face coverings will be required for all patrons and staff at all times. Face shields, gaiters and bandanas do not qualify as face coverings.
– Health Screening: Fans will answer health and safety questions prior to entry to the building. Socially Distant In-Bowl Pod Seating: A carefully-designed limited-capacity arena seating chart will ensure all fans are seated at least six feet apart.
– Contactless Mobile Ticketing: Using the Florida Panthers section of the National Hockey League mobile application, fans will be able to load, scan, and present mobile tickets to limit contact with box office staff.
– Cashless and Mobile Ordering: Fans will be able to purchase food and beverage items using their mobile devices, as well as place food orders for contactless pick-up at select concession stand locations within BB&T Center.
– Socially Distant Entry & Exit Process: In addition to social distancing, Red Reminders signage, PAWS Markers and arena staff will ensure that guests have a safe, socially-distanced journey from arrival, to seat, to departure, always staying six feet apart.
– Plexiglass Screens: New plexiglass screens have been installed throughout the arena and concession areas for added safety.
– Updated Restrooms: Touchless sinks, soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers have been installed to reduce surface contact.
For more information on BB&T Center fan safety guidelines, visit FloridaPanthers.com/RedReminders. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online in advanced, ticket windows at BB&T Center will be cashless and mobile only.
To learn more about BB&T Center’s achievement in earning the International WELL Building Institute’s (IWBI) WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, please click here.
Single Game Tickets are available beginning on Jan. 8 at FloridaPanthers.com/tickets.
