MedStar Capitals Iceplex closes early after pro-Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol

Washington DC and its surrounding areas are under a 6 PM curfew after President Trump incited his supporters to commit violence at the United States Capitol Building on Wednesday. Scores of the president’s supporters broke into the Capitol while Congress attempted to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Senate and House of Representative members were forced to evacuate and wear gas masks as rioters broke into offices and the halls of the House. One person was shot and later died during the violence.

President-elect Biden condemned the attack and said, “it’s not protest, it’s insurrection.”

Just a few miles away, MedStar Capitals Iceplex closed its doors early in respect of a 6 PM curfew issued by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in Arlington and Alexandria. A State of Emergency was also issued in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

At the request of @ArlingtonVA and @AlexandriaVAGov officials and in response to today’s violence at the U.S. Capitol, Governor Ralph Northam has ordered a curfew in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria starting at 6 p.m. — Arlington County (@ArlingtonVA) January 6, 2021

The Capitals’ practice facility announced that it had complied with the order several minutes after 6 PM.

MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closing at 6pm this evening in compliance with the recently stated Arlington County curfew, please be safe. — MedStar Capitals Iceplex (@MedStarIceplex) January 6, 2021

The Capitals held their third day of training camp on Wednesday, taking the ice at 9:30 AM and 3 PM. The day marked the first time Zdeno Chara practiced with the Capitals’ first team.

After the Capitol Building was swept and secured, the House announced it would reconvene at 8 PM to get back to certifying the election results. Twitter also took down three tweets from the president and locked his account after he continued to make false assertions about the election results.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

