MedStar Capitals Iceplex closes early after pro-Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol

By Ian Oland

January 6, 2021 7:20 pm

Washington DC and its surrounding areas are under a 6 PM curfew after President Trump incited his supporters to commit violence at the United States Capitol Building on Wednesday. Scores of the president’s supporters broke into the Capitol while Congress attempted to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Senate and House of Representative members were forced to evacuate and wear gas masks as rioters broke into offices and the halls of the House. One person was shot and later died during the violence.

President-elect Biden condemned the attack and said, “it’s not protest, it’s insurrection.”

Just a few miles away, MedStar Capitals Iceplex closed its doors early in respect of a 6 PM curfew issued by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in Arlington and Alexandria. A State of Emergency was also issued in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Capitals’ practice facility announced that it had complied with the order several minutes after 6 PM.

The Capitals held their third day of training camp on Wednesday, taking the ice at 9:30 AM and 3 PM. The day marked the first time Zdeno Chara practiced with the Capitals’ first team.

After the Capitol Building was swept and secured, the House announced it would reconvene at 8 PM to get back to certifying the election results. Twitter also took down three tweets from the president and locked his account after he continued to make false assertions about the election results.

