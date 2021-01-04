Washington Capitals announce start times for games during 2020-21 season

Weeks ago, the NHL released the Washington Capitals schedule for the 2020-21 season.
Now we officially know the start times.
Basically, almost every game starts at 7 PM (yey no West Coast road trips with 10 PM start times), unless the games land on Saturdays or Sundays where puck drop could happen any time between 12 to 5 PM.
When you realize no game will start later than 7pm #ALLCAPS https://t.co/wqPsLt2pBl pic.twitter.com/AWUPW8HKUD
— Sterling Blount (@sterling19_) January 4, 2021
I dig it. Now let’s drop the puck.
More from the NHL:
NEW YORK (Jan. 4, 2021) – The National Hockey League today announced start times for the 2020-21 regular season. The 2020-21 regular season will commence Wednesday, Jan. 13, with a five-game slate, including Pittsburgh at Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. ET; Montreal at Toronto at 7 p.m. ET; Chicago at Tampa Bay at 8 p.m. ET; Vancouver at Edmonton at 10 p.m. ET; and St. Louis at Colorado at 10:30 p.m. ET.
In addition, the NHL today announced the following date changes to the 2020-21 regular season:
*Game #161, Anaheim at Los Angeles, is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2 (originally scheduled for Feb. 3)
*Game #345, Vancouver at Winnipeg, is now scheduled for Monday, March 1 (originally scheduled for Feb. 28)
The 868-game regular-season schedule – 56 games per team – will conclude Saturday, May 8, when 30 of the League’s 31 teams take to the ice.
Each team in the East, Central and West divisions will play every other team in its division eight times while each team in the North Division will play every other team in its division nine or 10 times.
The top four teams in each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with intradivisional play in the first two rounds (#1 vs. #4; #2 vs. #3). The four teams that advance to the Semifinal Round would be seeded by their regular season points total, with the No. 1 seed playing the No. 4 seed in one series and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds meeting in the other.
