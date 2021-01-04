Washington Capitals announce start times for games during 2020-21 season

Weeks ago, the NHL released the Washington Capitals schedule for the 2020-21 season.

Now we officially know the start times.

Basically, almost every game starts at 7 PM (yey no West Coast road trips with 10 PM start times), unless the games land on Saturdays or Sundays where puck drop could happen any time between 12 to 5 PM.

When you realize no game will start later than 7pm #ALLCAPS https://t.co/wqPsLt2pBl pic.twitter.com/AWUPW8HKUD — Sterling Blount (@sterling19_) January 4, 2021

I dig it. Now let’s drop the puck.

More from the NHL: